The only child of James "Jim" L. and Nancy R. Tarwater, Polly was an informal ambassador for her East Tennessee hometown of Harriman and its people. Surrounded by a close-knit family growing up, she nurtured lifetime relationships with aunts, uncles, and cousins, and passed her strong love for family to her children and grandchildren. She was married to R. Davis Howser for 52 years and was the mother of Nancy H. Oudet (Severin) of Denver, James D. Howser (Ashley) of Atlanta, and Rebecca S. Howser of Columbia, S.C. She had four grandchildren, Davis M. Oudet and Caroline G. Oudet of Denver and Thomas J. Howser and Penelope C. Howser of Atlanta. Her grandchildren affectionately knew her as "GrandPolly." She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judith J. Clifton of Irmo, S.C.; and many loving cousins.

A graduate of Salem Academy in 1962 and Duke University in 1966, Polly served in leadership positions for her alma maters throughout her life. She was the Columbia Chairman of Duke University's Carolina Challenge Committee to raise scholarship funds for qualified South Carolina students and for many years interviewed prospective students in South Carolina.

Polly's most fulfilling role with Duke was as Coach K's 'sixth man' for the Duke men's basketball team. She knew stats, positions, strategy and recruiting reports, as well as many players over five decades. She attended every game she could, including NCAA tournaments and end of season banquets.

Throughout her 52 years in Columbia, Polly was a respected community leader, serving as a founding member of Columbia Green, a member of the board of directors for Historic Columbia and a board member of the State Museum Foundation. She was president of the Junior League of Columbia, a member of Columbia Garden Club, and chair of the board of trustees of Hammond School from 1990 to 1993, the only woman ever elected to this post. Additionally, Polly served on the Board of Roane Hosiery, Inc., a company based in Harriman that was co-founded by her father. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

During her tenure on the Hammond Board, Polly chaired the search committee for a headmaster, ultimately selecting Dr. Herb Barks. She was especially appreciative and gratified by the impact Dr. Barks had on Hammond, its students, and the Columbia community. Because of her devotion and exceptional expertise in guiding the board at a pivotal and challenging time, Polly was named a life trustee in 2018.

Aside from her many contributions, Polly was a true and genuine friend to many. She enjoyed good humor, hospitality, anything French, Watts Bar Lake and a good Cotes du Rhone. Her love of life was infectious. Her friends and family were enchanted by her Tennessee accent and her unique and non-judgmental way of observing life. Polly's gracious warmth and gentle strength sustained her family.

In keeping with her family tradition, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood Friday, June 28. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at her home, 4715 Portobello Road, Columbia, S.C. from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hammond School, 854 Galway Lane, Columbia, SC 29209; the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513; or the Emily K Center, 904 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701.

Born on April 6, 1944, in Rockwood, Nancy Penelope "Polly" Tarwater Howser died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Published in Roane County News on June 26, 2019

