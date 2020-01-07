Nancy Ruth Parks Knox, 70, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at her home with her loving husband, T.J., and caregivers, Bobby and Annette Herrell, at her side.
Nancy was a retired secretary from the X-10 nuclear plant. She later went back to work at Roane Heart Center in the cardiology department. She enjoyed bird watching and loved her two pet cats, Max and Tub, as if they were her family because she and T.J. were never blessed with children or siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Parks and Gertie Lawson Parks.
Survivors include her loving Husband of 50 years, Thomas Jerry (T.J.) Knox of Kingston; and caregivers as well as special aunt and uncle, Annette and Bobby Herrell of Kingston.
The family offers special appreciation and heart felt thanks to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so kind and supportive during Nancy's illness.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment followed at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 8, 2020