Nancy Sensaboy Langley, 82, of Harriman passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
She played the piano and organ for Emory Heights Baptist Church for many years. Nancy was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mae Sensaboy; brother, Jim Sensaboy; sisters, Mary Ruth Barry and Peggy Poland; and stepson, John McKendel Neal.
Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Langley and Brenda Beckler Langley of Smyrna; stepchildren, Sandra Sue Steele of Rockwood, Thomas Milo Neal of Rockwood, and Tenika Dean Cross of Duncan, Okla.; sister, Becky S. Collins of Harriman; and brother and sister-in-law, George Washington Sensaboy and Lovell Turner Sensaboy, Bessemer, Ala.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Tim Steele officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 15, 2019