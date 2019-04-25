Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Hendrickson Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nellie Hendrickson Ray, 90, of Harriman, went to be with her Lord and many family and friends Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019. She was born and raised in Dickey Valley and was number nine of 12 children born to George "Pap" and Blannie Hendrickson.

Nellie's early education was at Clax Gap's one room schoolhouse. She attended her freshman year at Wheat, which then closed so she finished her high school years at Oliver Springs, graduating in 1946. While in high school, she worked at Golden Rule Grocery and Draper and Darwin, both in the city of Harriman.

Later, during her working years, while raising her daughter, Barbara Ann and her son, James, she was employed at Burlington Mills as a night shift manager and at Roane Hosiery, both in Harriman, before moving to Smyrna, Ga., to work with Fawn Togs in Atlanta in keypunch. After a time, she moved back to Harriman and worked at K-25, in Building K-1007 for 14 years as a keypunch operator and in the tape room. She retired in 1988.

She was a proud, long-time member of Harriman United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir for several years and was a faithful member of the Cornerstone Sunday school class. One honor she was very proud of was given to her in 1960 when she was voted Mother of the Year at the church and was presented with the New Living Bible. At the time of her death she was the church's oldest member.

Another huge part of her life began in 1949 when she joined the Eastern Star. She was a 70-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Laurel Chapter 22 and most recently a member of Kingston 405. She served in each station except organist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George "Pap" and Blannie Hendrickson; brothers, Earl, Edward, Estel, Richard, Bennie, Hoyt and Frank Hendrickson; and sisters, Myrtle Brown, Jean Barger and Ruth Randles.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Brooks (Michael) of Dallas, Ga.; son, James Ray of Lithia Springs, Ga.; granddaughter, Paula Oran; grandson, Seth Brooks; great-grandchildren Cody McGill, Hayden Oran and Breanna Taylor; sister, Eleanor Edmonds; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the nurses from Professional Case Management who took such special care of Nellie in her home during the last 10 months of her life. Her nurses were a gift from God and appreciation of the family could never match all the love they gave her.

Also, Dr. Randy Denton, her primary physician, was one of her favorite people. She watched him grow up and always enjoyed swapping a story or two with him during her visits to see him. His love and care always made her feel very special.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Harriman United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Hugh Hendrickson and the Rev. Darren Kitts officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, Nellie asked that donations be made to the Harriman United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 407 Harriman, TN, 37748. An online register is available at

