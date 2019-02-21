Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newell R. Wright Jr.. View Sign

Newell R. Wright Jr., 82, of Joliet, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 4, 1936, to the late Lessie (nee Lankford) and Newell R. Wright Sr. in Harlan, Ky., he was raised in Harriman, a graduate of South Harriman High School. He moved to Joliet in the 1950s. Newell retired from General Motors after many years of dedicated service and was also self-employed with his wife as the owners/operators of C & N Vending for 25 years. He was a member of First Christian Church, the Joliet Elks Lodge 296 and the Joliet Rivals Club.

Newell is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlotte Lorene (nee Lyles) Wright; two sons, Robert Wright (Julie) and Larry Wright (Tina); four grandchildren, Holly Wright (Jessica), Felicia Rinehart (Andrew), Elyse Wright and Tim Wright (Maggie); four great grandchildren, Damon, Aubrey, Olyvia and Fletcher; one sister, Beverly Dishman (the late J); and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his feline companion, Flash.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Newell will be remembered fondly as a gentleman and family man who in his free time enjoyed bowling and golf.

Visitation for Newell R. Wright Jr. will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral services at 11 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, Ill. Pastor Vinton Ritchey will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his memorial tribute at

3200 Black at Essington Roads

Joliet , IL 60431

(815) 741-5500

