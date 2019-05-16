Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole Benne Lindsay, 83, of Montgomery, Ala., passed away Friday, May 10 2019.

She was born to the late Edmund Benne and Victoria Benne on March 9, 1936, in St. Nazaire, France.

In 1978, she married the late Jack Wasson Lindsay and they lived in Rockwood, Bonita Springs, Fla. and Crossville. They remained happily married until his passing in 2014. For the last four years she resided in Montgomery.

Family, friends and travel were Nicole's passion and delight. She and Jack traveled often to Europe, Great Britain and throughout the United States, specifically visiting her home country and region of Brittany, France to visit with family and childhood friends. She loved to host and entertain. She and Jack frequently had entertaining parties at their house overlooking Watts Bar Lake in Rockwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Lindsay; both parents; and sisters, Jacqueline Townsend and Annick DeJoux.

Nicole is survived by her two sons, Phillip Cowart (Susan) and Yann Cowart (Susan); stepsons, Max Lindsay (Sharon) and Stuart Lindsay (Renee); stepdaughter, Sara Kimbrell (Keith); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nicole requested a small private funeral. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for and about her during her life and especially those who saw to her personal care over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Auburn University Foundation For "Dementia Research," 2316 Walker Building, 362 Thach Concourse, Auburn University, AL 36849. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

