Norma June Wright, 84 of Harriman, went to be with her Lord and Savior at home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Heaven gained an amazing woman. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many. June was born Nov. 28, 1935, and attended Lee Village Baptist Church. Her life revolved around her kids and grandkids whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Elizabeth Coker; nine siblings, and her beloved husband, Billy Charles "B.C." Wright.

Survivors include her son, Tommy Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Tony Watson; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Bryan Qualls; grandchildren, Kaydi Wright, Kenzie Watson and Kendra and Cooper Qualls; and special friends, Sherry Shillings, Anita Hill, Barbara and Bonnie Watson.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Matt Cannon officiating. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. 37919.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store