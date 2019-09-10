Omer Collins, 84, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

Omer was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Nashville. He was a member, deacon and elder at the Rockwood Church of Christ for many years. He was also a lab tech at Chamberlain Memorial. Mr. Omer Collins loved to hunt as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter Lynn Collins and Esteline Spivey Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Collins; sons, Curtis Allen Collins of Rockwood, Gary Collins (Rhonda) of Harriman and Dale Collins of Rockwood; grandchildren, Robert Collins, Zachary Collins, Miranda Collins, Levi Collins and Maya Collins; four sisters; three brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family will have a private interment at a later date. Per his wishes, Mr. Collins would like no flower arrangements. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

