Onelda Lee Combs, 82, of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 19, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.

Nel was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Oliver Springs and later met and married her husband in Warren, Michigan, where they lived together before their retirement to East Tennessee in 1999. Nel was a longtime member of Beech Park Baptist Church. Her family will always remember her humor and how she loved to make others laugh. She was known to many people as "Mom" and loved to show hospitality and love to others by cooking a feast and allowing others to come into her home to enjoy. Nel loved to sit and hold her faithful canine companion, Max, while watching TV together.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Lee Hall and her mother, Gretchel Crass Hall; sisters, June Bland and Edna Leffew; and grandson, Doug Lemons.

Nel will be greatly missed by her husband of over 54 years, Robert "Bob" Combs; son, Robert "Bobby" Combs Jr.; daughters, Sharon Monahan, Brenda Fradette and Barbie Bendert; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sue Braden, Jeanice Alexander and Jeanette Worley.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Beech Park Baptist Church. Funeral followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements.





