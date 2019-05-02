Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Lankford. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



Pat was born March 3, 1939, in Petros. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, who was quick to volunteer his time and labor to needs of the church and community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Cleda Marie King Lankford; and brothers, Ernie and Jim Lankford.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sally Daly Lankford; four sons, Mike Lankford James Lankford (Pum), Patrick Lankford (Michell) and Leo Lankford (Jennifer); two daughters, Cathy Fallon and Sheila Chesney (James); sister, Andrea Cupid (David); brother, David Lankford (Patti); sister-in-law, Mille Lankford (Ernie); and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Requiem Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, from the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. In lieu of visitation, a reception for family and friends will follow the Mass at 3 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite church or charity in lieu of flowers.

