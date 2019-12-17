Patricia "Patsy" Marie Blanchard, 65, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace Harriman. She was born June 6, 1954, in Fayetteville. She was a member of Impact Church in Kingston and was loved by many and always considered to have a huge heart. She enjoyed dancing with her dogs, listening to the oldies and contemporary Christian music. Patsy was an avid reader and loved studying Gods word, gardening and cooking. She had worked as a receptionist and secretary at various churches for most of her life between here and Michigan. She had worked for Newaygo Health Department in White Cloud, Mich., First Baptist of Kingston, West Hills Presbyterian Church in Harriman, Disciple of Christ in Fremont, Mich. and also worked two seasons as manager of Mackinac Island Wildlife Company in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl; father, Byron Blanchard; and brother, Michael Blanchard.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Earl and Justin Earl, both of Kingston; loving mother, Virginia Blanchard of Kingston; brothers, David Blanchard and wife June of Kingston and Wade Blanchard of Kingston; and special friends, Debbie Guffey Smith of Kingston and Cassie Chancey of Harriman.
Celebration of life will be held 5 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the Rev. Rodney Burnette officiating. Private burial will take place at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Roane County Paws, P.O. Box 1362, Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 18, 2019