Patricia Ann Miller, 76, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 9, 1943, in Harriman. She was a good woman and would give you everything she had if you needed it. She was preceded in death by her parents, John ans Mary Jane Jones; husband, Barry Miller; son, Ricky Ladd; and daughters, Lisa Tinch and Robin Ladd.
She is survived by daughter, Karen Miller of Rockwood; grandchildren, Pamela Ladd of Rockwood, Reba Miller of Rockwood, Jamie Miller of Harriman and James Miller of Harriman; great-grandchildren, Colton Adams, Skylar Adams, Kaytlyn Adams and Hayley Adams; and sisters, Paggie Virginia Brown of Washington, D.C., Laura Ann of Knoxville, Bobbie Sue of Harriman and Debra Scenboy of Cumberland County; and brothers, Tony Ray of Harriman and Mikey Pogue of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside and interment services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 16, 2019
