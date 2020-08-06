Patricia Roberts Wyrick, 77, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Griffin Roberts and Hilda Robinson; and sister, Becky Mason.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Barnes of Rockwood; granddaughters, Misty Wyrick Gordon of Kingston and Amber Barnes of Rockwood; and great-grandchildren, Summer Gordon of Kingston, Khloe Parker and Eli Gordon of Shelbyville and Kyler Tito of Rockwood.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Roane Memorial Gardens.





