Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531

Patricia Sue "Suzie" Bain Pankey, age 65 of Kingston, passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Suzie was born at Oak Ridge Hospital, March 3, 1954, to Bill and Nelda Bain.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Myrtle Pankey; her brother, Billy Bain Sr. of Kingston; and sister-in-law, Myrtle Myers.

Suzie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Thyrone Pankey of Kingston; son, Ryan Easter and wife Candace Easter; daughter Candi Easter; niece, Tiffany Vann; nephew, Billy Bain Jr.; granddaughters, Rylee Easter of Knoxville and Autym, Abygaiel, Alayna and Alyviah Easter of North Carolina; great nieces and nephews, Kaylie Coward and Morgan Vann of Kingston, Billy Bain III, Halle Bain and Brody Bain of Knoxville; cousins, Steve Colburn and daughter Crystal of Kingston; uncle, W.C. Bain and Alice of Florence, Ala.; brother-in-law, Derrick Pankey and daughter Alexandra and of San Antonio, Texas, Shirley Myers of Harriman, Bessie Myers of Kingston, Mary Alice and L.C. Gillespie, also of Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by three close friends, Judy, Heidi and Marguerite.

Suzie was a graduate from Roane County High School and worked for Boeing and Martin Marietta as a purchasing agent. After retirement, she was a homemaker and her hobbies were sewing, gardening and her "fur babies," Suki, Titus and Bain, these dogs were the light of her life.

Receiving of friends will be from 10 a.m.-12 pm. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel.

Burial will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Anderson County, Hwy. 61. (Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton TN 37716)

