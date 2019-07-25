Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Hinds Pierce. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Hinds Pierce, 93, of Rockwood, passed away Monday, July 22, 2109, at the River Grove Health Care Center, Loudon.

She was born April 15, 1926, in Rockwood, to Claude and Gertrude Kendrick Hinds. Mrs. Pierce was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Rockwood and former co-owner and operator, with her husband, of the Texaco service station in Rockwood and later the Mobile service station. She was an avid genealogist and had published several books about the subject. She was very active in the Rockwood Classmates. She was also an avid collector, especially of dolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Pierce.

Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Berry of Hendersonville; son, Don Pierce of Nashville; grandson, Brad Berry and wife Mari of Hendersonville; and great-grandchildren, Ansley Berry and Eli Berry.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 328 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the church with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854.





