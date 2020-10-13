Patty Neal, Harriman, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas L. Peters; and mother, Patsy Ellis Peters.

She is survived by her son, Scott Neal.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nick Hill officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



