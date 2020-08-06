Paul B. "Pal" Mayo, 86, of Lenoir city, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.

Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oakdale and of the Tennessee State Trooper Academy. He loved nature, the Grand Ole Opry and was a tremendous fan of old country music. Paul was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After retiring from the government, Paul work at Anderson News in Knoxville and at Dollywood.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Corene Mayo; and son, Jeffery Mayo.

Paul is survived by sons, Alan M. Mayo (Laura) of Fairfax, Va., Kenneth W. Mayo (Norma) of Linden, Va. And Gregory Dean Mayo (Carlena) of Oakdale; grandchildren, McKenzie Mayo of Falls Church, Va., Shawn Mayo (Katlyn) of Cookeville, Paul Mayo of College Park, Maryville, Samantha Jo Mayo of Fairfax, Va. And Caroline and Carter Mayo of Oakdale; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Austin Mayo of Cookeville.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Winters and the Rev. Bill Young officiating. Burial will be at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date with military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Oakdale, P.O. Box 160, Oakdale, Tennessee 37829. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.





