Paul Campbell, 73, of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Paul was born on April 15, 1946, in Greene County. He moved to Oliver Springs in 1954 and lived in this area since. Paul worked many different jobs but retired from Walmart in Rockwood. He enjoyed being on his farm and working in the garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annie Campbell; brother, George Campbell; and sisters, Betty Mills and Dot Briggs.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Barbara Campbell; sister, Louvenia Rose; nieces, nephews and extended family; and special friends, Melissa Johnson, Lonnie Johnson, Wanda Faye and Omer Phillips.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Providence Cemetery, Rogersville. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements.