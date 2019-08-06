Paul Duncan, 96, of Oliver Springs, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Oak Ridge. He was born Dec. 8, 1922, in the Coalfield community. He lived most of his life in Oliver Springs.
He worked in the construction and heavy equipment business. He also was a local Oliver Springs businessman. He was a WWII U.S. Naval veteran and a member of Batley Baptist Church.
Paul is survived by his children, Marjorie Byrd (Wayne) of Oak Ridge, and Carol Duncan of Oliver Springs; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Amanda Jane Cook Duncan; by brother, Howell Duncan and wife Mary Ruth; and by sisters, Madge Duncan, Sylvia Russell, Ruby Doplin and Pansy Stewart
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 7, 2019