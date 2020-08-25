Paul Edward "Demus" Morton passed peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville.

Demus was born March 16, 1942, in Greenback. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1961. Demus played basketball for the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He retired from TVA Kingston Plant.

He is survived by his wife Shelby; daughter, Teena and husband Steve Hedrick; grandchildren, Steven and Anna Hedrick; sisters, Diane Williams and Lorine Dethridge; brother, Ronnie Morton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie and father, Grandville Morton; brothers, Bob and Ted Morton; and sister, Ada Frank Taylor. Demus was loved by so many. He taught many kids in Roane County to play golf. He was a great athlete and was named Watass, which means "The Greatest" in Korean for basketball. He won the East Tennessee Masters Golf Tournament. He gave legend Pat Head Summitt and her son golf lessons. He could master any sport. He was kind and generous often giving money to kids at basketball and football games. He was a great storyteller. Everyone loved his tales, especially children. He will be missed by many, especially his friends at Lakeside Golf Course and various other golf courses. His legend will live on. Demus Watass Morton, The Greatest.

Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in Kingston Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





