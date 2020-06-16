Paul Elfie Swenson

Paul Elfie Swenson, son of the late, Pearl and Elfie Swenson born June 11, 1936, in Kingston, N.Y., departed his life June 11, 2020, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. And now will sleep restfully.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and brother, Robert.

He leaves behind two daughters, Donna and Diana; special friend, Robin; one sister, Elaine (Henry); two brothers, David (Marie) and Jerry (Edna); and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Paul retired a decorated veteran of 30 years who served his country with pride and distinction. He served in both U.S. Navy and U.S. Army, serving three 9-month tours in Vietnam while in the navy. A favorite pastime was listening to his bluegrass music, enjoying especially the bluegrass gospel. Paul's wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, is in charge of arrangements.



