Paul Glen Marlow, 66, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman. He was born on June 15, 1953 in Harriman. Paul loved to fish. He was a truck driver and also a boat mechanic for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mousey and Hannah Marlow; daughter, Debbie Musselman; brother, and Darrell Marlow; brothers-in-law, Jesse Ooten and Doug Ooten.

He is survived by his wife, Christa Marlow of Harriman; son, Chase Marlow of Harriman; brothers, Melvin Marlow, Charlie Marlow (Lena) and Glen Marlow, all of Harriman; sister, Glenna Pressley; sister-in-law, Debbie Capps (Les) of Rockwood; brothers-in-law, Fred Ooten (Linda) of Kingston and Frank Ooten of Knoxville; special nephews, Bailey Marlow, Derrick Blake, Patrick West and Tony Ooten; special niece, Kira West; and special friends, Kinch and Jewel York, Kenny Rollins, Rocky King, Dually Weaver and Sonja and Matthew Monday.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Evans officiating. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

