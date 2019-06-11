Paul L. Goranson, Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, from a rare autoimmune disease, Scleroderma.
He enjoyed a long career as an engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy in Oak Ridge.
He is survived by his wife, Jaclyn; and stepchildren, Jody Troutman and Todd Rodenborn, whom he adored. His grandsons, Max, Alex, Mason and Aiden brought him great joy.
A memorial will be held in the future. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on June 12, 2019