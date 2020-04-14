Paul L. Hay, 89, of Madisonville, formerly of Rockwood, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Madisonville Health & Rehab. He was a member of Potter's House Church, Rockwood. His work career was with Union Carbide in South Charleston, W. Va.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Ward Hay; daughter and son-in-law Lyden and Kenneth Lewis, Madisonville; son and daughter-in-law, Paul A. and Rhonda Hay, Rockwood; grandchildren, Betsy, Rebecca, John and David; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Rainelle Painter; brother, Randall Hay; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife, Betty Hay. A graveside service will planned at a later date. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 15, 2020