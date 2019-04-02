Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Carter Hendrickson. View Sign



She was a long-standing member of Trenton Street Baptist Church. Pearl enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, sewing and going to Prime Time, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at Roane Hosiery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Hendrickson; son, Gary Hendrickson; her parents, Hugh and Mary Carter; siblings, Carrie Bracket, Grace Huckaby, Colonel Carter, Dolly Schubert, Daisy Copeland, Fannie Schubert and Ivy Thomas.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Brenda Hendrickson, Ernie and Vickie Hendrickson, Howard and Joyce Hendrickson, Martha and Ray Bailey, Johnny and Cindy Hendrickson, Carolyn and Larry Munsey, Anita and Terry Gouge and Roger and Darla Hendrickson; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nelly Ray and Eleanor Edmonds; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Trenton Street Baptist Church, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tony Boswell, Bro. Ted Taylor and the Rev. Hugh Hendrickson officiating. Graveside service will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions can be sent to Trenton Street Baptist Church.

