Peggy Arp, 86, of Maryville, formerly of Kingston, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Arp; and daughter, Cindy Arp.
Survivors include her daughters, Sunny Lea Arp of Kingston and Janet Kittrell (George) of Nashville; sons, Jeff Arp (Barbara) of Maryville and John Arp (Amanda) of Clinton; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Calvary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 2, 2019
