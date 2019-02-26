Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Peggy Bryson Cook, 92, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home.

Peggy was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Fayetteville, to John H. Bryson and Annie Laurie Bryson. She graduated from Sullins College and also attended the University of Tennessee. Peggy was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and regularly volunteered at the church's clothing closet. She loved to visit with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed hearing all about their lives. She also loved to be with her friends and enjoyed bridge, reading and exercising on "her" treadmill at a local gym.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Bryson and Annie Laurie Bryson of Harriman; and her sister, Dorothy Sebastian.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Stanley Cook; children, John Charles Cook, James Stanley Cook, Nancy Cook White, Martha Cook King and Thomas Edwin Cook; her sister, Virginia Blanchard; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Peggy devoted her life to her family and through her constant love, guidance and example, she showed all of us how a full life could be lived.

Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Kingston United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Todd Chancey and the Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kingston United Methodist Church for its local missions work. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Feb. 27, 2019

