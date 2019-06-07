Peggy Joyce Howard Edwards, 82, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ray Edwards; parents, Ralph and Lora Wright Howard; three brothers, Gene Howard, R.L. Howard and Charles Howard; and three sisters, Betty Howard, Jimmie Howard Halburnt and Robbie Howard Rose.
She is survived by her son, Monte Edwards and wife Janet, Clinton; brother, Tom Howard and wife Faye, Harriman; brother-in-law, Garland Edwards, Chicago; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Howard, Oak Ridge, Gloria Edwards, Chicago, Carol Edwards, Harriman, and Imogene Tate, Harriman; special friends, Jim Reynolds, Oakdale, and Anne Pope, Kingston; and beloved nieces, nephews and caring friends who will mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on June 8, 2019