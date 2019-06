Peggy Joyce Howard Edwards, 82, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ray Edwards; parents, Ralph and Lora Wright Howard; three brothers, Gene Howard, R.L. Howard and Charles Howard; and three sisters, Betty Howard, Jimmie Howard Halburnt and Robbie Howard Rose.She is survived by her son, Monte Edwards and wife Janet, Clinton; brother, Tom Howard and wife Faye, Harriman; brother-in-law, Garland Edwards, Chicago; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Howard, Oak Ridge, Gloria Edwards, Chicago, Carol Edwards, Harriman, and Imogene Tate, Harriman; special friends, Jim Reynolds, Oakdale, and Anne Pope, Kingston; and beloved nieces, nephews and caring friends who will mourn her passing.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.