Permelia Hill-Anderson, 90, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1930, in Emory Gap. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Ewing and Permelia Amanda Frances Ewing Sr.; sons, Rufus C. Hill Jr. and Rogers A. Hill; and three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Anderson; children, Terry L. Hill Sr., Christine Hill, Eddie Hill and Pamela E. Hill-Wright; stepchildren, Calvin "Ham" Eskridge, Chenetta Jefferson, Corlissa A. Thompson, Karen McNair, Dan Anderson and Daryl Anderson; ahost of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lionell Moore, the Rev. Brady Springs, the Rev. Willie Gallaher, the Rev. R.T. Smith, and the Rev. Beatrice Thomas officiating. Those who wish to attend will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC. For those unable to attend, a livestream will begin at approximately 2 p.m. online at Facebook.com/EvansMortuary.
Graveside and interment service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.