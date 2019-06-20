Pernia Mee Martin, 95, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Pernia was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Willis "Bill" Martin; infant son, Franklin D. Martin; parents, Lucy and Lon Mee; and brothers, L.D. Mee and wife Bess, J.W. Mee and Franklin Mee and wife Bobbie.

She is survived by daughters, Linda and Benny Brown, Beverly and John Story and Joy and Chuck Crosby; grandchildren, Jeff Brown and wife Cherlyn, Richard Brown and wife Robin, Kristin Baron and husband Michael, Meagan Maxwell and husband Robert and Jeniffer Bales and husband Jason; great-grandchildren, Tabatha Stockton, Jacob Brown, Jerame Brown, Isaac Brown, Brittany Murphy, Nicholas Bales, Elizabeth Chapman, Brock Maxwell, Avery Baron and Harper Baron; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Humphreys and Gracie Stockton; sisters, Jeanette Powell and Virginia Easter; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the First Christian Church in Harriman with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

