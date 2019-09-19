Pete Armes passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 93.
Pete was a resident of Kingston and also lived and worked for many years in Franklin, N.C. He was marred to Nancy Imogen Freels Armes for 71 years before she passed on Feb. 21, 2017. They had four children; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pete worked in hosiery plants in Harriman, Franklin and Rockwood prior to co-owning and operating small businesses with his wife in both Franklin and Kingston. In retirement, Mr. Armes enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and building local access ramps with his church volunteers.
Mr. Armes is survived by three of his four children. His youngest son, Bobby, preceded him in death. His three surviving children are Paul and his wife Linda, Ronnie and his wife Glenda and Brenda Hughes.
Family received friends at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Mr. Armes nephew Pastor Buster Armes officiated. Pallbearers were Stephen Armes, Jerry Queen, Nathan Armes, Travis Armes, Wesley Armes, Brent Queen and Bo Higdon. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 20, 2019