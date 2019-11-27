Pete Randall Solock, 67, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Carrie Solock; two daughters, Lola Webb and Dedra Fritts; brother, Douglas Solock; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was born and raised in Harriman and was the son of Norman Jean Stout and Charlie Solock.
He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. The family will be having a private memorial service. An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 28, 2019