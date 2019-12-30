Phyllis B. White, 83, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

She was born on June 3, 1936, in Athens. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Mae Boyd; father, William Lester Boyd; husband, Earl B. White; son, James Paul White; daughter, Earlena Mae Capps; and sisters, Lola Moses and Mildred Newman.

Survivors include her sister, Billie Sue Marshalll sons, David L. Watson, Douglas M. White and Earl B. White II (Wendy); five granddaughters, Jennifer Satterfield (Kent), Keri White, Robin King, Paige Watson and Jacqueline White; grandson, James White; and many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Phyllis will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends. In keeping with the wishes of Phyllis, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

