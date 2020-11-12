Phyllis Jean Clark, 83, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 after a long brave battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Phyllis was born in Terre Haute, Ind. and lived most of her life in Kingston with her loved ones. She attended and volunteered at Cedar Grove Church for many years. She retired after working over 30 years at Tennelec/Oxford in Oak Ridge and Kingston Water Department after retirement. She was loved by family and friends and her sweet smile will always be remembered. She was preceded in death by her parents Otto Bernard Grindle and Mabel Esther Grindle; brothers, Bernard Grindle and Charles Grindle; the love of her life Richard Lee Clark Sr.; and daughter, Claudia Jean Brewer.

She is survived by her sister, brothers and sisters-in-law Mae Ferres of Terre Haute, Michael Grindle (Sandra) of Rosedale Ind., Jean Grindle of Terre Haute, Ind., Terry Grindle (Melinda) of Terre Haute, Ind. and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Lynn Ross and special friend Bill Chambers of Terre Haute, Ind., Lou Ann Demirjian (Daniel) of Farragut, Cheryl Faye Hall (Kenneth) of Lenoir City and son, Richard "Rick" Lee Clark, Jr. (Tiffany) of Kingston. She is also survived by grand and great-grandchildren William Ross (Jessica) and son, Roman of Terre Haute, Ind., Rachael Crabb and daughters, Madison Bagley, Ashlyn Crabb and son Charlie Crabb of Terre Haute, Ind., Kelly Kattesh (Brett) and daughter, Alice and son, Jack Kattesh of Johnson City, Ashley Hartmon (Chris) and sons, Malachi Hall, Brayden and Hunter Hartman of Lenoir City, Jennifer Morello (Jay) and sons, Owen, Chase, and Dean of Lenoir City, Kendra Hall and Cory Watson and daughters, Natalie and Chloe Watson of Oak Ridge, Stephanie Comer (Luke) and daughters, Haleigh Clark, Elora Smith, Lilly Smith and Olivia Comer of Maryville, Taylor Rana-Drake (Rachael) and daughter, River of Rockwood, Jeannie Brewer and son, Jacob of Kingston, Hollie Montero and daughter, Brooke Montero of Baton Rouge, La., LeAnn Michelle Demirjian of Baton Rouge, La. and sons, Sabastian Demirjian and Aidan Holsten of Franklinton, La., Scott Demirjian (Lauren) and sons, Cayden Smeltzer and Greyson Demirjian of Cleveland, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic the family requires masks and social distancing. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Brother Kenny Plemons officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



