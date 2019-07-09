Ralph Dewayne Moore, 44, died Friday, June 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Gail Edmonds Moore.
He is survived by his daughter, Angel (Alex); father, Ralph Moore Jr..
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, with Bro. Mason Goodman officiating. The interment immediately followed the funeral service in Piney Grove Cemetery, Midtown. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on July 10, 2019