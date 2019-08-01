Ralph Donald Hughes, 78, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was a 1959 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the survey team for 41 years. Ralph loved fishing, gardening, hunting, working on knives to share with friends and hanging out with the Oliver Springs Hardee's gang. He was a Tennessee Vols enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ella Mae Carter Hughes; sister, Peggy Russell; brother, Billy Hughes; and son-in-law, Eddie Wampler.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sara Underwood Hughes; son, Gary Hughes and wife Pam; daughters, Denise Bridges and husband Mike, Gloria "Cookie" Bailey and husband J.B.; grandchildren, Casee Meyer (Justin), Michael Wampler (Kelly), Kayla Harriss (Chloé) and Callie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Aston and Anora Meyer; sister-in-law, Blanie Hughes; brother-in-law, Junior Russell; and a host of other family members and good friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Nurse Tiffany and CNA Lee for their kind and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in the old sanctuary. The funeral service will begin at noon with Bro. Wayne Morgan and Bro. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Pisgah Print Shop. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 2, 2019