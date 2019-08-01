Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Donald Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Donald Hughes, 78, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.

He was a 1959 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the survey team for 41 years. Ralph loved fishing, gardening, hunting, working on knives to share with friends and hanging out with the Oliver Springs Hardee's gang. He was a Tennessee Vols enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ella Mae Carter Hughes; sister, Peggy Russell; brother, Billy Hughes; and son-in-law, Eddie Wampler.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Sara Underwood Hughes; son, Gary Hughes and wife Pam; daughters, Denise Bridges and husband Mike, Gloria "Cookie" Bailey and husband J.B.; grandchildren, Casee Meyer (Justin), Michael Wampler (Kelly), Kayla Harriss (Chloé) and Callie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Aston and Anora Meyer; sister-in-law, Blanie Hughes; brother-in-law, Junior Russell; and a host of other family members and good friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Nurse Tiffany and CNA Lee for their kind and compassionate care.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in the old sanctuary. The funeral service will begin at noon with Bro. Wayne Morgan and Bro. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Pisgah Print Shop. An online register is available at



Ralph Donald Hughes, 78, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.He was a 1959 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the survey team for 41 years. Ralph loved fishing, gardening, hunting, working on knives to share with friends and hanging out with the Oliver Springs Hardee's gang. He was a Tennessee Vols enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ella Mae Carter Hughes; sister, Peggy Russell; brother, Billy Hughes; and son-in-law, Eddie Wampler.Ralph is survived by his wife, Sara Underwood Hughes; son, Gary Hughes and wife Pam; daughters, Denise Bridges and husband Mike, Gloria "Cookie" Bailey and husband J.B.; grandchildren, Casee Meyer (Justin), Michael Wampler (Kelly), Kayla Harriss (Chloé) and Callie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Aston and Anora Meyer; sister-in-law, Blanie Hughes; brother-in-law, Junior Russell; and a host of other family members and good friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Nurse Tiffany and CNA Lee for their kind and compassionate care.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in the old sanctuary. The funeral service will begin at noon with Bro. Wayne Morgan and Bro. Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Pisgah Print Shop. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close