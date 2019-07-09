Ralph Thomas Reeves Sr., 86, of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Barger Reeves; parents, Claude and Bleavy Reeves; brother, James "Buddy" Reeves; sisters, Nell Reeves Sweeney, Cecil Reeves Hargis and Geneva Reeves Mitchell; and grandson, Jason Reeves.
Ralph was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by son, Ralph Thomas Reeves Jr. and wife Karen of Harriman; daughters, Anita Ishman and husband Paul of Rockwood and Cathy Barger of Harriman; granddaughters, Heather and Jessica Barger; great-granddaughter, Krystina Reeves; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Ralph loved his cats and dogs, his church and church family at South Harriman Baptist Church. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he grew up in the homestead area of Crossville, where he worked in the coal mines, and then many years at Burlington Hosiery Mills in Harriman, later retiring from the Harriman Utility Board after 30 years of service. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed participating in karate with grandmaster Tommy True at the Roane School of Isshin-Ryu Karate, where he obtained a black belt.
The family met at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, for a graveside service, in Roane Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on July 10, 2019