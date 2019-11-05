Ramona ‘Gail’ Cox Seeber

  • "Lisa, Bobby, and family- My thoughts, and Prayers are with..."
    - Audrey
  • "I have been trying to find you for years. Just to find out..."
    - Shelia Abston Hicks
  • "U were such a great friend in elementary school. Im so..."
    - Donna Ethridge
  • "So sorry to hear this Bobby. Keeping you and your family..."
    - Leah Briggs
  • "To all the family. Prayers for all during this difficult..."
    - Stanley & Brenda Vann
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN
37840
(865)-435-7261
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
Ramona "Gail" Cox Seeber, 63, of Oliver Springs, received her angel wings, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehab.
Mrs. Seeber was born Oct. 31, 1956 in Oak Ridge. She was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Friendly Welcome Baptist Church. Gail loved her boxer bulldogs.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents,  Tooter and Mae Cox; and her former husband, Mark Seeber. 
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Cox and wife Yvonne of Harriman; sister, Alisa Disney and husband Marvin of Frost Bottom; nephews, Jeremy and Adam Disney; and by extended family and special friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs.  A memorial service followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 6, 2019
