Ramona "Gail" Cox Seeber, 63, of Oliver Springs, received her angel wings, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehab.
Mrs. Seeber was born Oct. 31, 1956 in Oak Ridge. She was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Friendly Welcome Baptist Church. Gail loved her boxer bulldogs.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Tooter and Mae Cox; and her former husband, Mark Seeber.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Cox and wife Yvonne of Harriman; sister, Alisa Disney and husband Marvin of Frost Bottom; nephews, Jeremy and Adam Disney; and by extended family and special friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. A memorial service followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 6, 2019