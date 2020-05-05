Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Curry. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Curry, 77, of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.

He was born April 18, 1943 in Logan, W. Va. He was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and loved working at the church and in the churches Clothes Closet ministry. Randall moved to Roane County in 2005 after retiring from the Kennedy Space Center where he had worked for 30 years as a security officer. While working at the Kennedy Space Center, he met and married the love of his life, his precious wife, Joann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Margie Curry; sister, Audrey Gaynell Barker; and niece, Debbie Potter.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Joann Dion Curry of Harriman; daughter, Tamra Lyn "Tami" Slawnyk of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Patrick and Christopher Slawnyk of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, David Dion and wife Joann of Kankakee, Ill.; niece, Cindy Cowan and husband Ralph of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephew, Danny Barker and wife Cammy of Lake Mary, Fla.; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date and will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kingston United Methodist Church (212 W Church St. Kingston, TN 37763) or the at

