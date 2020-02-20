Randall V. Easter, 66, of Rockwood, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Tennova Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dillard Easter; mother, Rose Broglin Spradley; and son, Charles David Craw.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years:, Liz Easter of Rockwood; and daughter, Christy Snow of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb.21, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Military honors will be presented at 8 p.m. by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Funeral will follow with Bro. Brian Hines officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020