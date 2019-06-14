Rasby Anne Day, 92, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home.

Anne was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil L. Chadwell; second husband, Jack Lecil Day; granddaughter, Mindy Suzanne Chadwell; great-grandson, J.C. Chadwell; and 10 siblings.

She is survived by daughter, Tracey Bolden of Harriman; sons, David Chadwell of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael Chadwell of Atlanta and Scott Chadwell of Lenoir City; sister, Lucille Nibert of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian David Chadwell, Chris Chadwell, Jason Chadwell, Lauren Chadwell Wharton, Cody Chadwell, Jacob Chadwell, Paige Coley and Jenna Coley Cofer; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with funeral service following at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the Rev. Tony Boswell and Bro. Ted Taylor officiating. Interment was at 1 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, Sunday, June 16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church.

