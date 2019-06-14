Rasby Anne Day

Guest Book
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Rasby Anne Day, 92, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home.
Anne was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil L. Chadwell; second husband, Jack Lecil Day; granddaughter, Mindy Suzanne Chadwell; great-grandson, J.C. Chadwell; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Tracey Bolden of Harriman; sons, David Chadwell of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael Chadwell of Atlanta and Scott Chadwell of Lenoir City; sister, Lucille Nibert of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian David Chadwell, Chris Chadwell, Jason Chadwell, Lauren Chadwell Wharton, Cody Chadwell, Jacob Chadwell, Paige Coley and Jenna Coley Cofer; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with funeral service following at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the Rev. Tony Boswell and Bro. Ted Taylor officiating. Interment was at 1 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, Sunday, June 16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church.
Published in Roane County News on June 15, 2019
