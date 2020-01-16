Ray R. McGhee, 87, Rockwood, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Thomas McGhee and Grace May Rogers McGhee; son, Randy Thomas McGhee; daughter, Nell Ann McGhee; and wife, Phyllis McGhee.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ed "Speedy" and Carla McGhee of Rockwood; and daughter, Kathy McGhee Knox of Rockwood.
A private interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 17, 2020