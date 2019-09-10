Rayford Earl Sammons died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Brandon Sammons Moore and William Valetino "Tino" Sammons; two wives, Nellie Brock Sammons and Carolyn Roddy Roberts; and two daughters, Rebecca Ann "Becky" Sammons and Alice L. Sammons.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children, Angelina Frazier of Springfield, Ohio, Sharon Arnett of Pikeville, Earlene Goins of Harriman, Pernell Roberts of Harriman and Don Goins of Morristown.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Alvin Douglass and the Rev. Brady Springs officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 11, 2019