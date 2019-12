Raymon Lowery, 84, of Hixson, formerly of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Elmer Lowery and Fairl Bice Lowery; brothers and sisters-in-law, Delma Lowery, Leon and Wanda Lowery, Herman "Hump" and Vivian Lowery, Robert Oscar Lowery and Goldie Lowery.Raymon is survived by his wife, Barbara "Jackie" Lowery of Hixson; daughters: and sons-in-law, Cathy and Mike Dunn of Athens and Raymona and Michael Harris of Soddy Daisy; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda Lowery of Decatur; brothers, Chuck Lowery and Bennie Lowery; sisters-in-law, Edna Lee Lowery andPaula Lowery; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with funeral immediately following. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.