Raymon Lowery, 84, of Hixson, formerly of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Elmer Lowery and Fairl Bice Lowery; brothers and sisters-in-law, Delma Lowery, Leon and Wanda Lowery, Herman "Hump" and Vivian Lowery, Robert Oscar Lowery and Goldie Lowery.
Raymon is survived by his wife, Barbara "Jackie" Lowery of Hixson; daughters: and sons-in-law, Cathy and Mike Dunn of Athens and Raymona and Michael Harris of Soddy Daisy; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda Lowery of Decatur; brothers, Chuck Lowery and Bennie Lowery; sisters-in-law, Edna Lee Lowery andPaula Lowery; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with funeral immediately following. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 31, 2019