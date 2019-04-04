Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond R. "Rick" Loux, 72, of Naples, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was a 1965 graduate of Pheonixville, Penn. High School, where he played baseball and he was also an enthusiastic supporter of other Philadelphia sports teams. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished scuba diver. Along with his wife Linda, he traveled to many foreign shores in pursuit of the perfect diving spot. His personality was such that, after talking to him for five minutes, you felt as if you had known him forever. Rick was a 1969 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, earning a B.S. degree in chemistry. He worked as a chemist for Quaker Chemical and G.E. He lived in Costa Rica for a time, where he sold medical equipment. Upon his return from Costa Rica, he settled in Naples, Fla. and formed his own insurance agency, Rick Loux Insurance, until his retirement.

In 1998, Rick underwent a successful kidney transplant operation, and once his recovery was complete, he and Linda were off and running again. In fact, Linda used to say that he would make coffee nervous. He was always ready to go at a moments notice.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wyrick); stepson, Stephen Botkin; brother, Michael (Cheryl) of Pheonixville; nephew, Derek; nieces, Kathleen and Lorraine; and several cousins. He was especially close to his cousin, Debbie Clewell (Bill) of Jeffersonville, Penn.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ellamae Culp Loux.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. with Bret Pallotta officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Funeral Home Kyker Funeral Homes

