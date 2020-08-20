1/
Raymond Russell
Raymond Russell, 83, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. Raymond was a Tennessee National Guard Veteran and was in the Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403, F & AM. He was of the Alhambra Shriner of Chattanooga and the Scottish Rites of Knoxville. Raymond was a former Volunteer fireman, assistant Fire Chief and Rockwood City Councilman. He retired from Pruett's Food Town as a Store Manager for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas L. and Fanny Russell; brothers, Morgan, Fred, Clifford (Dude), Bill and James Russell; and sisters, Cynthia Haun and Marie Henderson.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mildred Fuller Russell of Rockwood; daughter, Regina Russell Tipton of Rockwood; two granddaughters, Nicole "Russell Galloway (Kiril) of Kingston and Brooke Tipton of Rockwood; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Galloway, Keoni Galloway and Kasen Galloway all of Kingston; brother, Ray Russell (Jonnie) of Rockwood; a host of nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Nellie Russell.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The Masonic service will be at 8 p.m. with Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403 F & AM and the funeral service to follow with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
