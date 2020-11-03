Raymond Warren "Ray" Curtis, 89, of Harriman, Tennessee died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Harry Curtis and Laura Ann Jordan Curtis.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Evelyn Tate Curtis of Harriman; children, Michael R. "Mike" Curtis (Susan H.) of Perry, Ga., Carl Curtis (Joyce) of Harriman, Richard "Rick" Curtis of Harriman and Denese "Sissy" Livengood (Don) of Mascot.
Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the family home. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.