Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and had a deep love for the Lord. Rebecca treasured time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working with crafts, decorating and shopping after retiring from the Roane Hosiery Mill. She was preceded in death in March of this year, by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Pierce; children, Deborah Hudson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Sam and Robbie Stovall Williams; son-in-law, Tim King; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by children, Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston; grandchildren, Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville, Travis and Raven King of Harriman, Brandon and Leah King of Kingston, Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro and Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman; great-grandchildren, Lynzie Griffith, Josh Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster, Taylor Pierce, Hartley King and Hadley King; soon to be great-grandson, Aiken Norris King; sister, Evon and Bob Crowder of Meadowview, Va.; brothers, Sam Williams of Harriman and Steve and Judy Williams of Harriman; in-laws, Carolyn and Buddy Koon of Kingston and Shirley Medley of Kingston; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with memorial service at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. An online register book is available at

Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, 85, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Roane Medical Center.She was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and had a deep love for the Lord. Rebecca treasured time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working with crafts, decorating and shopping after retiring from the Roane Hosiery Mill. She was preceded in death in March of this year, by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Pierce; children, Deborah Hudson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Sam and Robbie Stovall Williams; son-in-law, Tim King; and several brothers and sisters.She is survived by children, Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston; grandchildren, Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville, Travis and Raven King of Harriman, Brandon and Leah King of Kingston, Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro and Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman; great-grandchildren, Lynzie Griffith, Josh Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster, Taylor Pierce, Hartley King and Hadley King; soon to be great-grandson, Aiken Norris King; sister, Evon and Bob Crowder of Meadowview, Va.; brothers, Sam Williams of Harriman and Steve and Judy Williams of Harriman; in-laws, Carolyn and Buddy Koon of Kingston and Shirley Medley of Kingston; and a host of extended family and friends.The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with memorial service at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. An online register book is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Nov. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close