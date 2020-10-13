Redford Norman Jr., 81, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home.

Redford was of the Baptist faith and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Redford retired from TVA. He was preceded in death by wife, Gloria Choate Norman; and parents, Redford and Carrie Davis Rogers Norman.

He is survived by daughters, Renee Maynard of Crossville, Ronda Maggard of Philadelphia, Tenn., Rita Stout and Carrie Norman, both of Kingston; half-sisters, Layna and Londa Oswald of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kingston Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael Dunn Center. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store