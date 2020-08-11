1/1
Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn
Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn, 91, of Harriman, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.  
He was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Baileyton, and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years at Inland Steel Mill.  He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where he attended as long as his health permitted.  Dwain was a wonderful singer and had also pastored several churches in Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.  Dwain lived on the lake and enjoyed fishing with his loving wife, Margie.  He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.  He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Dunn; parents, John and Rowena Dunn; brother, Carl Dunn; and one infant sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Margie Dunn of Harriman; children, Jonathan "Jon" Dunn and wife Amy of Knoxville and Sally Freese and the late, Gene Freese of Harriman; grandchildren, Cena Lamb, Celese and Steve Bailey and Amanda Holly; great-grandchildren, Neyland Bailey, Henley Bailey and Nolan Holly; brothers-in-law, Jerry Bishop of Knoxville, Dean Bishop of Kingston, Greg Bishop of Louisville and James Henry Bishop of Lenoir City; sisters-in-law, Nannie Gordon and husband Don of LaVerne and Jane Thomason and husband Frank of Huntsville, Ala.; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss him greatly.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 1 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery.  An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
